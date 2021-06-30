NHRC panel submits report on West Bengal post-poll violence to Calcutta HC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 30 (ANI): A committee constituted by the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday submitted a report before the Calcutta High Court on cases of alleged human rights violations in post-poll violence in West Bengal.

State counsel said to the court that they have provided all support and logistics to the NHRC team and they had visited the places and one team already has reached Delhi.

While the Commission's counsel said they should have at least one day so that people can go and meet them as notice was put up on June 28 and that too in English, hence most of them did not turn up.

Meanwhile, the matter of NHRC heckled was also raised in the court.

The five-judge bench has directed that the matter would be taken up for hearing again on July 2.

A five-judge bench of the high court, hearing a bunch of PILs alleging post-poll violence in the state, had directed that the committee would examine all the cases, the complaints of which have already been received by the NHRC or which may be received, and "maybe by visiting the affected areas" submit a comprehensive report before it about the present situation.

The high court had on June 18 directed the NHRC chairperson to constitute the committee.

After that on June 21, the National Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice (Retired) Arun Mishra has constituted a committee headed by former Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain to enquire into the complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas. (ANI)