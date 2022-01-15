NHRC registers case on Indian Youth Congress complaint against Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) registered a case on the basis of a complaint filed by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Commissioner of Police Kolkata over violence during Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections.

On December 24, 2021, Amrish Ranjan Pandey, National Secretary, IYC and Ambuj Dixit, National Co-Coordinator, Legal Cell, Indian Youth Congress filed a complaint in NHRC, stating commission and assistance to goons for perpetrating violence during Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections.

On January 15, 2022, complainant Amrish Ranjan Pandey received a communication from NHRC stating that the complaint has been registered as Case No.117/25/5/2022.



According to the complainants, the ruling party in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress was allegedly indulged in large-scale violence against opposition parties during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections held on December 19, 2021.

Several Congress Party candidates were beaten up by TMC goons, stated the complaint.

The complaint alleged that the Congress candidate from Ward 16 "was stripped naked in full public view". Similarly, a Congress candidate and other Congress workers were brutally beaten up in Ward 45 in presence of several police officers.

"There was a large-scale violation of human rights and the police department and state administration stood there and did absolutely nothing and in some places rather assisted the goons," the complaint said.

The complainants sought direction from National Human Rights Commission to order inquiry and action against the Chief Minister and Commissioner of Police, Kolkata. (ANI)

