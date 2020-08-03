NHRC seeks ATR from States, UTs over plight of transgenders

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Chief Secretaries of all the States and Union Territories of India over the plight of transgenders.

The Commission, on Sunday, issued the order on a petition filed by lawyer and human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy.

The lawyer had raised the issue regarding the plight of transgenders during COVID-19 pandemic claiming they are being deprived of basic necessities of life and failure on part of States to implement a judgment of Supreme Court for safeguarding the rights of the transgenders.

With the outbreak of coronavirus, the transgenders in India have been suffering immensely but silently, Tripathy said in his petition.

"Performance of dances or doing or running a small business has become impossible for them. The source of livelihood has been stopped completely and the State has done nothing for their survival," the plea said.

It said that all the States and Union Territories in India have failed to implement the decision of the Supreme Court of India Judgement in NALSA case related to the transgenders.

Tripathy, in his plea, further pointed out the benefits of social welfare schemes remain like a mirage for these unfortunate victims of State negligence.

"With social ostracisation and different attitude for this community these people live in unhygienic condition. No house and toilet under Central/State Scheme has been allotted to them, the plea said.

"They have been deprived of the right to food, potable water, medical care, livelihood, primary education, health care, etc. The government officials remain a mute spectator of the situation," it added. (ANI)

