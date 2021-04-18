NHRC seeks compliance report from WB chief secretary on rights of Sundarban residents

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the West Bengal Chief Secretary to submit a detailed compliance report on the plight of the residents of Sundarbans, where two investigation reports have been received from B B Mishra, Special Rapporteur of the NHRC, East Zone.

The NHRC has said that the concerned departments of West Bengal will take all required action and steps for implementation of the recommendations made by the Special Rapporteur, by providing basic amenities like electricity, medical care, communication, drinking water and education to the residents of Sundarbans.

The NHRC passed the order while disposing of a case filed by Supreme Court lawyer and human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy.



Tripathy alleged that the residents of Sundarbans are forced to suffer multiple problems like malnutrition and lack of basic livelihood, healthcare, primary education, electricity, potable water, communication.

Seeking a permanent solution to the issue of human rights in Sundarbans, a world heritage site, Tripathy requested the NHRC to send a team or its Special Rapporteur to visit the area, interact with the victims, assess the situation and make recommendations for the state to comply.

The NHRC asked its special rapporteur to visit the affected areas and assess the situation.

In his rejoinder, Tripathy requested the NHRC to depute the Special Rapporteur to visit the remaining affected areas and submit a detailed report in the matter.

The rapporteur, in his report, observed that the residents of the area were deprived of several basic amenities. (ANI)

