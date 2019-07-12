NHRC seeks detailed report from U'khand DGP on custodial death of 18-year-old

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Uttarakhand DGP Anil K Raturi, seeking a detailed report on the death of 18 years old boy in the police custody on July 11 in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The NHRC has said that the detailed report in the matter must include the inquest report, post-mortem examination report, and the report of the magisterial inquiry conducted in the matter. The report has to be given within six weeks.

According to reports, the deceased was arrested by the police on July 9 on the alleged charges of theft.

"According to the reported police claim, he hanged himself in the police lock-up but his family has alleged that he was beaten up by the police personnel and there were injury marks on his body," said the NHRC.

The NHRC observed that no intimation has been received as yet from the state police authorities in pursuance of its guidelines issued on the subject.

It has further observed that apparently, the police authorities failed to do their lawful duty and protect the right to life of the victim.

"The death of a person in police custody is a matter of concern. As a custodian, it was the lawful duty of the police authorities to ensure proper safety of the victim," said the NHRC in the statement. (ANI)

