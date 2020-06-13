NHRC seeks detailed report from UP DGP over body of man being dumped in garbage van

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday sought a detailed report from Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police and Chairman of Municipal Corporation, Balrampur within four weeks in connection with a body of a man, which was dumped in a garbage van by the Municipal workers.

The NHRC took cognisance of the reports that a body of a man, who died near a government office in Utraula block of Balrampur District in Uttar Pradesh was being dumped in a garbage van by the Municipal workers while some Police personnel stood mute bystanders.

"Reportedly, after a video went viral, the Balrampur district administration has placed four municipal workers under suspension and three police personnel. The Commission has issued notices to the Chairman, Municipal Corporation Balrampur and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter in four weeks," the NHRC said in a statement.

Issuing the notices, the Commission has observed that it is not expected from the public servants to show such disregard to the body of a deceased. They appear to have acted in a "very shameful and inhumam" manner.

"Body of a deceased human being always deserves a dignified treatment. The approach adopted by the police as well as the municipal workers cannot be accepted in a civilised society. They have not only failed to do their duty but also crossed the limits of the sickening cruelty. This is a serious issue of violation of human rights," NHRC said.

The commission said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary is expected to issue necessary guidelines to all the district and municipal authorities immediately that the bodies of the deceased persons and people in need of immediate medical care found on the roads are "treated with dignity".

The state government is also expected to identify cremation grounds or burial places for the patients died of COVID-19 infection so that unnecessary harassment to the relatives of the deceased by locals could be avoided. (ANI)

