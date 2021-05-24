NHRC seeks report from Centre, States on poor working conditions of ASHA workers

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The National Human rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday has sought reports from the central government and the States on allegations of poor working conditions of ASHA workers in the rural areas across the country.

NHRC on Monday took cognizance of a complaint that the ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers are not getting their dues and safety equipment despite working on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic in the rural areas across the country.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the chief secretaries of the States to submit their reports on the issues raised in the complaint within six weeks.



The Commission has observed that the allegations, if true, raise very crucial issues as the entire health management system of the vast rural population across India depends upon these ASHA workers.

NHRC said the reports must carry the details on how many ASHA workers are working in each state; status and amount of remuneration and other dues paid to them during the pandemic. The Commission also sought a report on health protection measures instituted for their protection to discharge their professional functions and facilities provided to these health workers and their families to protect health needs.

NHRC also sought information on compensation for ASHA workers in the event of fatality incurred during discharge of duty; long-term health insurance/ protection; social security/ protection facilities as per the extant guidelines. (ANI)

