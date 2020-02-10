NHRC seeks report over police brutality during anti-CAA protests in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary, DGP seeking a detailed report within six weeks on a complaint filed by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi">Priyanka Gandhi over the alleged police brutality against demonstrators during anti-CAA protests in the state.

"The Commission finds it appropriate to direct issuance of notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh, calling for a detailed and specific report within 6 weeks on the allegations mentioned in the complaint," the notice reads.

"Looking into the gravity and sensitivity of the matter, the Commission expects that the requisite report shall be sent by the authorities within the stipulated time, without any delay," adds the notice.

In her complaint submitted to the NHRC, Priyanka Gandhi">Priyanka Gandhi had requested an inquiry into the alleged "unlawful and brutal conduct" of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the "abject failure" of the state government in "upholding the rule of law" during the course of public demonstrations against the CAA and proposed NRC.

In its letter to the Chief Secretary, the NHRC further said it has "received some more complaints alleging highhandedness and excessive use of force by the police in Lucknow and Kanpur districts of Uttar Pradesh during protests by the general public against the CAA and NRC."

"The Registry is directed to forward the complaints received in these cases to the Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, calling for a report in these matters along with the report in the instant cases," says the letter further. (ANI)

