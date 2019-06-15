Representative image
Representative image

NHRC takes suo motu cognizance over reports of children being used as pawn to get money for food

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that there are several villages in Rajasthan's Banswara district wherein over 500 families were found to have allegedly used their children as pawn to get money for food.
"It has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that there are several villages in Banswara district of the state of Rajasthan in which more than 500 families were found to have used their children as pawn in exchange of Rs 1,500-Rs 2,000 from the Gadaria (shepherd) community to get food," NHRC said in a statement.
The commission has issued a notice to the chief secretary and the Rajasthan government calling for a detailed report in the matter within six weeks, the statement added.
It observed that the news report, if true, raises a serious issue of violation of human rights of children who instead of getting education and upbringing, have been given to the custody of unknown people in lieu of money.
"The authorities are expected to identify all the victim children and to take steps to reunite them with their families and ensure all basic amenities, including food and education, to the children of the aggrieved families," the statement said.
While issuing the notice, the NHRC said that the Right to Food is a basic human right.
The news report claimed that government-run schemes like MGNREGA and Bhamashah have "never been implemented" in these areas, the commission said.
It also asked the state government to inform the status of implementation of flagship programmes announced and being run by both the central government and Rajasthan government.
"The state government is also expected to conduct a survey to check if such practice is prevailing in other districts of the state," the NHRC said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 00:15 IST

At introductory meet, Union HRD Minister Pokhriyal ticks off...

New Delhi [India], Jun 15 (ANI): Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has expressed his strong displeasure at absenteeism during an introductory meeting of heads of centrally funded institutions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:58 IST

Sisodia 'pained' to know Sreedharan opposed Delhi govt's travel...

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said he is "pained" to know that former DMRC chief E Sreedharan has opposed the state government's proposal to make metro rides free of cost for women.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:52 IST

Nationwide celebrations on 20th anniv of Kargil War

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): To mark the 20th anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' a number of celebratory events have been planned in Dras in Jammu and Kashmir and in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:40 IST

TDP denies reports of hiring Prashant Kishor's poltical consultancy IPAC

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson Lanka Dinakar on Friday dismissed reports that party chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had plans to rope in the consultancy, mentored by political strategist Prashant Kishor. Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:26 IST

Uttarakhand: Joint operation to retrieve bodies of 8 mountaineers begins

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): A joint operation has been started to retrieve the bodies of eight mountaineers, including an Indian, who went missing while they were on an expedition to a Nanda Devi East peak on May 26.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:25 IST

PC Chako denies allegations of misbehaviour ,claims he does not...

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Senior Congress leader PC Chako on Friday claimed that he did not know Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) NRI cell chairman Rohit Manchanda, who has alleged that he "misbehaved" with him at state Congress office on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:09 IST

KCR is country's most corrupt politician: D Aravind

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 14 (ANI): BJP MP from Nizamabad, D Aravind, on Friday launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, calling him the "most corrupt politician" of the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:05 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Two killed in Vizianagaram factory blast

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): At least two people were killed while sixteen others were injured after a blast in a private firm in Bobbili town on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:57 IST

IAF continues efforts to bring back mortal remains of AN-32...

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Indian Air Force continued its efforts to bring back the mortal remains of the 13 air warriors who lost their lives in the ill-fated AN-32, which crashed in the mountainous area of Arunachal Pradesh over 10 days ago.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:57 IST

Delhi High Court Bar Association condemns murder of UP Bar...

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Friday condemned the murder of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Darwesh Singh Yadav.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:57 IST

Mumbai: Man dies after iron-rod falls on him in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): A businessman died after an iron rod fell on him in an under construction building in Parel area here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:35 IST

No response yet from CM : WB Governor Tripathi on ongoing doctors strike

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing protest by the medical fraternity in Kolkata, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi said he had called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss the matter but has not yet received a response from her.

Read More
iocl