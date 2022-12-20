NHRC team arrives at Chhapra Sadar Hospital to probe hooch tragedy

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 20 (ANI): A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday arrived at Chhapra Sadar Hospital in Bihar to probe the hooch tragedy where they obtained the necessary information from Sadar Hospital's CS Dr Sagar Dulal Sinha, DS Dr SD Singh and Bhasa's Secretary Dr KM Dubey.

When the members of the commission came out of the office after the inquiry, they did not give any answer to the questions of the journalists and hurriedly left in their car.

CS of Sadar Hospital said, "The team of the commission obtained complete information about the number of death and post-mortem."



He further said that the postmortem of 34 dead bodies was done in Chhapra Sadar Hospital while the postmortem of 8 bodies was done in PMCH, Patna.

Since the bodies have been preserved in all the postmortems, it is not appropriate to say anything until the detailed report comes, he added.

The NHRC team is comprised of nine members who will investigate the tragic incident reported last week from Bihar's Saran district in which over 60 people were killed due to consuming spurious liquor at a local joint. After the deaths, angry villagers blocked the Masrakh Hanuman Chowk on Bihar State Highway 90 and raised slogans against the district administration.

The incident also triggered a political slugfest in the Bihar assembly, with opposition leaders mounting a strong attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the spate of spurious liquor deaths. (ANI)

