NHRC team attacked in Bengal: Babul Supriyo slams Mamata govt, says never seen such situation post-independence

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Reacting to the alleged attack on the NHRC team in West Bengal, Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Tuesday slammed Mamata Banerjee led TMC government and said such a situation has never happened in any other state after independence.

"What is going on in Bengal, we have probably not seen in any state after independence. Instead of preventing injustice for political interests, promoting it has reached such a height that mischievous elements can be seen. They are not afraid of anything," Supriyo told ANI.



A team of the National Human Rights Commission was allegedly attacked in West Bengal's Jadavpur on Tuesday when it arrived to investigate alleged incidents of post-poll violence in the state. According to Atif Rasheed, a member of the NHRC investigation team, the team was attacked by goons.

"The NHRC is going to do its work on the directions of the Supreme Court. They are also being attacked, what can be more shameful than this. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will have to pay a big price for this, just waiting for the time," the Minister said.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2. Earlier, a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs visited the post-poll violence-affected areas.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, and said he is a corrupt man whose name was charge-sheeted in the Hawala Jain case in 1996. Speaking on the same, he said, "Such petty remarks should not be made on a constitutional post like the governor." (ANI)

