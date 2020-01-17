NHRC team records statements of Jamia students, security staff

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday recorded the statements of students of Jamia Millia Islamia, its security staff, library staff, and others, on the consecutive third day, in connection with the December 15 incident at the varsity.

The team will record statements tomorrow as well.

This delegation's visit comes in response to December 15 clashes that had allegedly erupted between the Delhi Police and Jamia students after a protest against the Citizenship law turned violent.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, Najma Akhtar had said that the university authorities had written a letter to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) immediately after the incident took place and requested to initiate a high-level probe into the matter.

The vice-chancellor alleged that the police has not filed an FIR in connection with the incident as of now.

On Monday, hundreds of students had entered the JMI campus and protested outside the VC's office demanding an FIR against Delhi police for the December 15, 2019 incident and demanded rescheduling of exams and security for students. (ANI)

