NHSRCL partners with L&T for design, construction of 8 km viaduct for Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR Corridor

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Wednesday signed an agreement with infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the design and construction of about 8 Km of viaduct including an HSR station in Gujarat's Vadodara for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor.



As per an official statement, to ensure seamless integration with the railways, the Vadodara HSR station is planned above the existing platform No. 7 of the Vadodara station of the Indian Railway. "With this integration, the passengers will get the comfort of easy transfer between HSR and Indian Railways," read the statement.

"NHSRCL has already awarded 100 per cent civil contracts for the construction of MAHSR alignment in Gujarat state (352 km out of 508 km of total MAHSR corridor) including eight HSR stations at Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Billimora and Vapi and two Rolling stock depots at Sabarmati and Surat," it added. (ANI)

