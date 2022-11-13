NIA arrests 15th accused in Praveen Nettaru murder case

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said that it had conducted search operations in the Dakshina Kannada district in connection with the Praveen Nettaru murder case and arrested the fifteenth accused.

The case dates back to July 26, 2022 when Praveen, a resident of Bellare village of Karnataka and the district secretary of the BJP's youth wing, Yuva Morcha, was attacked allegedly by members of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The NIA took over the case on August 4 this year and have already arrested14 other accused persons in the case.



The NIA probe revealed that a conspiracy had been hatched by leaders and members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) to murder Parveen Nettaru to take revenge for the murder of one Masood.

The elite anti-terror probe agency conducted the search on Saturday and arrested Shaheed M, also a resident of Bellare in the Dakshina Kannada district. A case was registered against him under sections 120B, 302 and 34 of IPC and section 16 and 18 of the UA(P)A (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act).

According to the NIA statement, the investigations further revealed that Shaheed was part of the meeting in his house where the conspiracy was hatched by the PFI to target leaders of certain political organisations.

During the search, incriminating documents were seized from the accused's house.

Further investigation is underway, the NIA said. (ANI)

