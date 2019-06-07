NIA arrests 2 in connection with ULFA attack on villagers

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the attack on villagers by members of proscribed militant outfit -- United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA).

The accused are identified as Bubal Moran alias Tiger Asom and Binanda Dahotiya alias Swadesh. They are resident of Tinsukia district of the state.

"A case was registered against six unknown armed miscreants, suspected to be members of proscribed organisation ULFA, for the killing of five villagers of Bichanimukh Kherbari village in Tinsukia district of Assam, and causing grievous injuries to the sixth villager, outside the village last year," the investigation agency said in a statement.

Both the accused were produced before a special court here on June 7, which remanded them to NIA custody for 12 days.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

