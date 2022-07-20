NIA arrests 7th accused in Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh case

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested the seventh accused in the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh case.

Ali Asgar alias Abdullah was arrested a day after the NIA carried out searches at three places in Bihar in connection with the case.

Asgar, a resident of East Champaran district in Bihar, is a highly radicalized individual involved in propagating jihad by posting hate and incriminating materials online in various groups on social media platforms, said the NIA.



The anti-terror agency said that Asgar was a close associate of earlier arrested six accused persons and was found using encrypted applications to communicate secretly with other associates in India and Bangladesh.

The case relates to the arrest of six active cadres of the proscribed organization JMB including three illegal immigrants of Bangladesh from Aishbagh, Bhopal who were found involved in propagating the JMB plans or ideology and motivating youth to carry out jihad against India.

The case was initially registered on March 14 this year by the Special Task Force (STF) of Bhopal Police and re-registered by the NIA on April 5. (ANI)

