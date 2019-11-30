NIA arrests absconding Naxal in Jheeram Ghati case

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding Naxal in connection with the Jheeram Ghati case, wherein a convoy of Congress leaders and workers was attacked in Chhattisgarh's Darbha valley in 2013.

According to the NIA, the arrested woman Naxal was a team member of Dharbha Division committee of CPI (M) formation which executed the attack.

"NIA arrested absconding accused Sumitra, a resident of Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, who was involved in the attack on a convoy of Congress leaders and workers by CPI (Maoist) in Dharbha valley in Chhattisgarh," said a statement on Friday.

After the investigation, NIA had filed charge-sheet on September 25, 2014, and a supplementary charge-sheet on September 28, 2019, against 39 accused persons, it said.

"Out of the 39 charge-sheeted accused persons, 10 were arrested, 2 were killed in encounters with security forces and 27 were absconding. Sumitra was one of the 27 absconding accused," the statement said.

The case pertains to the attack on the convoy of Congress leaders and workers by CPI (M) on May 25, 2013, in the hilly areas of Darbha valley in Chattisgarh. (ANI)

