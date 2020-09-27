NIA arrests accused in Al-Qaida module in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 27 (ANI): In pursuance of the investigation of the Al--Qaida module in West Bengal, the anti-terror probe agency NIA in association with STF West Bengal, arrested another accused Samim Ansari on Saturday while probing the case.

According to the NIA officials, arrested accused Samim Ansari, a resident of Nandpara Kaliganj under Jalangi Police Station in Murshidabad, was produced before CJM Murshidabad and his transit remand has been taken.

"He was produced before CJM Murshidabad and his transit remand has been taken," the NIA said.



Ansari will be subsequently produced before NIA Special Court, New Delhi, it added. (ANI)







