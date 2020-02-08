NIA arrests accused in NSCN-IM terror funding case

New Delhi [India], Feb 8 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an accused in a case pertaining to terror funding of NSCN (IM).

"On February 7, 2020, NIA arrested one accused Masasosang Ao r/o Dimapur in RC-26/2019/NIA/DLI at NIA HQ Delhi. He was produced before the NIA Special Court, New Delhi today and taken in police custody for further investigation," an official statement on Saturday said.

"Case RC-26/2019/NIA/DLI pertains to Terror Funding of NSCN (IM) in which seizure of Rs 72 lacs in cash was made on 17/12/2019 from Alemla Jamir, wife of Phungthing Shimrang ex-army chief of Naga National Army and an executive member of Steering Committee of NSCN (IM), at Domestic Airport, New Delhi," added the statement.

It informed that during investigation it was established that this money was part of a bigger criminal conspiracy relating to channelising of the extorted levy amount collected from the businessmen/contractors of Nagaland and neighbouring states and this amount is being used for the furtherance of terror activities of NSCN (IM).

"During further searches Rs 1.2 crores was seized and more than three dozen bank accounts having deposits of more than Rs 3 crore suspected to be terror funds of NSCN (IM) have been identified. The investigation has revealed that Masasosang Ao is a close associate of main accused Alemla Jamir and is actively involved in transfer/mobilisation of terror funds for NSCN (IM)," the statement reads. (ANI)

