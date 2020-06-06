NIA arrests another conspirator in Visakhapatnam espionage case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested a conspirator, Abdul Rehman Abdul Jabbar Sheikh, in connection with the Visakhapatnam espionage case, wherein 14 people including 11 naval personnel allegedly leaked sensitive information to Pakistan.

Jabbar Sheikh's wife Shaista Qaiser was already arrested and others were involved in terror funding.

"His wife Shaista Qaiser (already arrested accused) and others were involved in terror funding, dated December 29, 2019, originally registered as FIR No. 1/2019 dated November 16, 2019, at CI Cell, PS Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh under Sections 120B and 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 17 and 18 of UA (P) Act and Section 3 of Official Secrets Act, NIA said in a statement.

"During the search at the house of Abdul Rehman today, a number of digital devices and incriminating documents have been seized by NIA," the statement added.

Further investigation is underway.

The NIA on May 15 had arrested the key conspirator in the case, Mohammed Haroon Haji Abdul Rehman Lakdawala in Mumbai.

The case relates to an international espionage racket involving individuals based in Pakistan and at different locations in India.

Pakistan-based spies recruited agents in India for collecting sensitive and classified information regarding locations/movements of Indian Naval Ships and Submarines and other defence establishments.

Investigation revealed that few Navy personnel came in contact with Pakistani nationals through various social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp and were involved in sharing classified information in lieu of monetary gains. The money was deposited into the bank accounts of the Navy personnel through Indian associates having business interests in Pakistan. (ANI)

