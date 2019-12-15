Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the key accused in a human trafficking case in Hyderabad.
The accused Ruhul Amin Dhali was arrested on Thursday and was produced before a court at
Basirhat, West Bengal the next day to obtain a transit remand.
Dhali will be further produced before a special NIA court in Hyderabad. (ANI)
NIA arrests key accused in human trafficking case in Hyderabad
ANI | Updated: Dec 14, 2019 03:00 IST
