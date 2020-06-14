NIA arrests key aide of CPI (Maoist) in Maddiletti Maoist Case

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrest">arrested Telangana Praja Front (TPF) Vice President, Nalamasa Krishna, from Khammam in Telangana for supporting and furthering the activities of CPI (Maoist).

The NIA has made the arrest">arrest in connection with the Maddiletti Maoist case.

According to a release by the agency, the case was originally registered on October 8, 2019, at Nallakunta police station in Hyderabad based on the seizure of incriminating documents and material from the residence of Maddileti Bandari Maddileti, President, TVV, by Gadwal Police.

The case was subsequently re-registered by NIA.

The investigation of the case revealed that Nalamasa Krishna regularly visited the top leaders of CPI(Maoist) in Chattisgarh forests and passed on their directions to Maddilletti, President of Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV).

Krishna was also instrumental in directing the frontal organizations like TPF, TVV and others to take up various agitations and activities, as per the CPI (Maoist) strategy. Under the garb of agitations for people's welfare, he misused the democratic set up for the ulterior motive of strengthening the proscribed organisation, CPI (Maoist), the agency said. (ANI)

