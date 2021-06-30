NIA arrests key conspirator of Bengaluru's KG Halli riot case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a key conspirator and absconding accused, Syed Abbas for his alleged involvement in the KG Halli Riot case of Bengaluru.

According to a release by the NIA, Abbas, 38, was involved in conspiracy and rioting on August 11, 2020, at the KG Halli police station.

The case was originally registered as FIR on August 12, 2020, relating to rioting by an unruly mob armed with deadly weapons who had unlawfully gathered outside Kadugondana Halli Police Station, Bengaluru in the late evening of August 11, 2020.



"The mob had attacked and injured many police officers. They had also set fire to K G Halli Police Station using Petrol bombs. Government vehicles parked in the vicinity of the police station were damaged and set on fire," the NIA said.

NIA had re-registered the case and taken up the investigation. Earlier, NIA had charge-sheeted 138 accused persons in the case.

The investigation has revealed that accused Syed Abbas is the president of SDPI Nagawara, Bengaluru Ward. He along with his co-conspirators including other charge-sheeted accused persons are office bearers of SDPI Nagawara and were actively involved in burning vehicles and attacking police officers on duty at KG Halli Police Station.

Accused Abbas was produced before NIA Special Court, Bengaluru, and taken on six days custody by NIA.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

