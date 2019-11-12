NIA arrests LeT operative

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding accused in a case related to raising funds for through Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives based in Pakistan and other countries for carrying out terror activities in India.

The accused, Javed Ali, was arrested on Sunday for his role in funding a LeT operative -- Sheikh Abdul Nayeem, an already arrested and charge-sheeted accused of criminal conspiracy to carry out subversive activities in India along with his associates, the NIA said in a statement.

In this case, five accused -- Sheikh Abdul Nayeem, Bedar Bakht, Towseef Ahmad Malik, Dinesh Garg, and Adish Kumar Jain -- were arrested earlier.

Five other accused were absconding -- Amjed, Habib-ur-Rahman, Gul Nawaz, Javed Ali and Mohd Imran, out of which Javed Ali was arrested.

"Investigation revealed that the accused was affiliated to LeT and was involved in arranging funds through hawala channels from Saudi Arabia to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, which were received by accused, Sheikh Abdul Nayeem," the NIA statement said.

"Terror funds were used for carrying out a recce in various places of India to recruit terrorists for LeT and identify soft targets including foreign nationals and tourists," added the statement.

Further probe in the case is underway. (ANI)

