NIA arrests Ludhiana court blast conspirator Harpreet Singh on arrival from Malaysia

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested absconding terrorist Harpreet Singh when he arrived from Malaysia's Kaula Lumpur.

Harpreet, an associate of Lakhbir Singh Rode- a Pakistan-based self-styled Chief of Federation, is one of the conspirators of the Ludhiana Court Building blast along with Rode that occurred in December 2021.



A man was killed and five seriously injured in a blast inside a court complex in Ludhiana Punjab.

"Acting on the directions of Rode, Harpreet coordinated the delivery of the custom-made IED which had been sent from Pakistan to his India-based associates, that was used in the Ludhiana Court Complex blast," NIA officials said.

NIA had declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Harpreet Singh against whom a non-bailable Warrant from the Special NIA court had been issued and a look-out circular was opened.(ANI)

