NIA arrests man in connection with ambush on Assam Rifles' road petrol party

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 5 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a man from Imphal on Friday in connection with an ambush on Road Opening Party of 4th Assam Rifles in Manipur.

The accused has been identified as Priyo Kumar Meitei, a resident of Imphal East of Manipur.

A security person had died and another injured in an ambush on the party at Chamol-Sajik Tampak Road in Chandel district of Manipur in December 2017.

A case was registered under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act, Explosives Act and Unlawful Act (Prevention) Act against the accused in the case.

Preliminary examination revealed that the accused is a member of proscribed terrorist organisation Revolutionary People's Front (RPF)/ People's Liberation Army (PLA) and was presently a constituent of 252 mobile battalion and was second in command of RPF/PLA and MNF party that jointly laid ambush on the party.

The accused has been produced in a special NIA court in Imphal and remanded to police custody for 20 days for interrogation. (ANI)

