NIA arrests one in case of ambush on road opening party of Assam rifle in 2017

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one Chandam Tondon Singh here on Tuesday in connection with the case of an ambush on Road Opening Party (ROP) of 4th Assam Rifles at Chamol-Sajik Tampak Road in Chandel district on November 15, 2017.

On November 15, 2017, ROP of 4th Assam Rifles at Chamol-Sajik Tampak Road, District Chandel, Manipur was attacked by PLA/RPF resulting in the martyrdom of one Assam Rifle Jawan, two UGs were also killed in a counter-attack by the security forces. The case was taken over by NIA and was registered in March 2018 UA(P) Act, on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

NIA said that the arrested accused is a regular member of PLA/RPF since 2007 and was located at 252 Mobile Battalion of PLA/RPF based in Myanmar. After the ambush, he along with his associates provided support to the injured cadres of attacking team and further helped them in ex-filtration to Myanmar. (ANI)

