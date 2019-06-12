NIA arrests one in FIF terror funding case

New Delhi (India) Jun 12 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested one person in connection with the Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), terror funding case.

The accused is identified as Arif Ghulambashir Dharampuria who is a resident of Gujarat and was evading his examination and arrest by hiding in Dubai for a long time.

"The accused was evading his examination and arrest by hiding himself in Dubai, UAE for long. Accordingly, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued by NIA and he was detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi today on his arrival from Dubai," the agency said in a statement.

The terror funding case was registered by the agency last year under sections 17, 18, 21, 38 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

As per the FIR, some Delhi-based individuals were receiving funds from FIF operatives based abroad and were using the same to further the terror activities.

Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation is a Lahore, Pakistan based organization established by Jamat-ud-Dawa. It is a front-end organisation of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), a terror organisation proscribed under UAPA. (ANI)

