NIA arrests one of key conspirators, recruiter of radical Sikh youth working to further activities of SFJ

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that it has on Monday arrested accused Pargat Singh one of key conspirators and recruiter of radical Sikh youth while working under directions of handlers located abroad to further activities of SFJ (Sikhs For Justice) which has already been declared an unlawful association under UA(P) Act.

"On June 22, NIA arrested accused Pargat Singh, aged 23 years, resident of VPO Tarmala, District Sri Muktsar Sahib (Punjab). The accused was produced before the NIA Special Court, SAS Nagar, Mohali today and has been remanded to NIA custody till June 29,"the NIA said in a statement.

"He is one of the key conspirators and recruiter of radical Sikh youth while working under the directions of handlers located abroad to further the activities of SFJ (Sikhs For Justice) which has already been declared an unlawful association under the provisions of UA(P) Act," the NIA said.

The press release said, "The original case was registered at Sultanwind Police Station, Amritsar (City) vide FIR No. 152 dated 19.10.2018 under sections 124A, 153-A, 153-B and 120-B of IPC. During investigation, sections 17, 18, 19 of UA (P) Act and section 25 of Arms Act were added. Punjab Police filed a charge sheet against eleven arrested accused in the case in March 2019. This Case was subsequently re-registered by NIA as RC-19/2020/NIA/ DLI dated 05.04.2020 and taken up for investigation."

"Case is related to series of acts of violence including acts of arson in Punjab during the year 2017-18, carrying out of propaganda activities both online and on ground, campaigns in support of Referendum 2020/ SFJ including pasting of posters in Delhi and various parts of Punjab, committed by groups of radicalised youths under direction of and financial assistance from SFJ handlers located abroad," the press release said.

The NIA said in the press release that investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons including Pargat Singh had received funds from their foreign handlers through various Money Transfer Service Scheme (MTSS) platforms. Further investigation in the case is in progress. (ANI)

