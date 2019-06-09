NIA arrests Sabiruddin from Malda for conspiring to circulate fake currency in Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a person, identified as Sabiruddin from Malda, West Bengal, for allegedly conspiring to procure Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from Bangladesh and supply it to Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

He was produced before the CJM Court, Malda, West Bengal on Sunday which granted the investigation agency four days transit remand of the accused.

The accused is being taken to Bengaluru where he will be produced before the special NIA Court, the investigative agency said in a statement.

One mobile handset and personal documents were recovered from him.

During the investigation, it was revealed that accused along with his associates had conspired to procure FICN from Bangladesh and supply it from Malda in West Bengal to Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka for circulation using couriers.

The case relates to the seizure of FICN worth Rs 6,84,000 from four persons -- MG Raju, Gangadhar Kolkar, Sajjad Ali, and Vanitha.

NIA Hyderabad had filed a charge sheet against the four accused persons in November last year. Absconding accused Abdul Kadir was arrested in December last year from Malda. (ANI)

