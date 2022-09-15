NIA arrests three more accused in Mundra heroin case

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested three more accused in the Mundra heroin case, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

The accused persons have been identified as Rahmatullah, Ishwinder Singh, and Jasbir Singh added the press release.

They were arrested yesterday for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of heroin in large consignments camouflaged in containers of talc stones, bituminous coal etc through the maritime route, the agency claimed.

So far, one first charge sheet has been submitted against 10 arrested accused persons and six wanted accused persons in the NIA Spl. The court, Ahmedabad on March 14, 2022. One supplementary charge sheet has also been filed on August 29, 2022, against nine accused persons in NIA Special Court, Ahmedabad, said the statement.

The case pertains to the operations of one of the largest international drug smuggling syndicates, run by Dad brothers Hassan Daad and Hussain Daad, both Afghan nationals who are already wanted by the NIA in the Mundra case.

The duo have smuggled multiple consignments of heroin concealed in apparently innocuous consignments of goods such as semi-processed Talc stones and Bituminous coal imported into India. These consignments were imported through different Indian ports, including Mundra, Gujarat and Kolkata and further moved to New Delhi via trucks.



The investigation has revealed a vast and widespread network of drug traffickers, international facilitators/conduits, importers using fake/shell companies, distributors and local wholesalers and retailers, who are operating a huge international drug smuggling racket from many countries, including Afghanistan, Iran and UAE.

The investigations conducted so far have revealed that five consignments of heroin-laden goods were imported into India between November 2020 and September 2021.

Three such consignments of semi-processed Talc stones ultimately reached a warehouse in Neb Sarai, Delhi, which was rented by the absconding accused, Najibullah Khalid in the name of another Afghan national Noorzahi Abdul Salam.

The heroin was segregated from the concealing goods in this warehouse by Afghani experts and then sent for distribution in the market through a network of drug suppliers and peddlers. The concealing material was removed to another warehouse rented out by Shaheen @ Rock, an Aghan national and key associate of Najibullah, through arrested accused Jasbir Singh and Ishwinder Singh.

Ishwinder Singh, a known drug distributor, was in direct touch with Javed, an Afghanistan-based accused and key aide of Hassan Daad. On directions of Javed, Ishwinder Singh, in connivance with Jasbir Singh fabricated false documents and rented a Warehouse at Vill. Hamidpur, Delhi where the semi-processed Talc was shifted from the Neb Sarai Warehouse for further disposal.

A sustained examination of Ishwinder Singh revealed the presence of a close aide and associate of Javed, namely Rah Matullah, an Afghan national, in Delhi. Rah Matullah was arrested and 3.9 kgs of heroin were recovered from him. Rah Matullah is an Afghan national who was especially inducted into India around 8-10 months ago for handling the drug trade network run by Hassan Daad and Hussain Daad. Earlier, a search conducted at the residence of Ishwinder Singh led to the recovery of heroin in commercial quantities.

Further investigations in the case are in progress. (ANI)


