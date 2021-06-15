NIA arrests two more persons in Antilia bomb scare case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two more persons in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, said sources.

Both of the arrested persons were produced before the court on Tuesday and were sent to NIA custody till June 21.

Last month, NIA had arrested Inspector of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, Sunil Mane for his involvement in the case.



Meanwhile, Sachin Waze-the prime accused in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25, was already arrested by NIA.

Waze was also accused of the murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Anitilia.

Hiren was found dead on March 5 in Thane.

Sachin Waze, former Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and was later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren's death case.

Waze, an API in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police was dismissed from service in May 2021. (ANI)

