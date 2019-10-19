Representative image
NIA arrests wife of Naxal's regional commander in cash seizure case of CPI (Maoist) operatives

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 11:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the wife of CPI (Maoist) faction's regional commander Chhotu Kherwar, in a case related to the seizure of huge amount of cash belonging to Naxals.
Absconder Lalita Devi was arrested from the Latehar district of Jharkhand.
"NIA arrested absconding accused Lalita Devi wife of Chhotu Kherwar alias Sujit Kherwar alias Chhotu Ji, Regional Commander of CPI (Maoist) from Balumath area in case RC-01/2018/NIA/DLI," a press release by the NIA on Friday read.
A charge sheet was registered against Lalita Devi, her husband and three others in connection with the case. On September 14, the NIA had arrested the three accused but Lalita and her husband were absconding. However, the police is still in search to nab the regional commander.
The hunt was initiated last year following the seizure of the aforementioned huge amounts of cash and cash deposits in the name of Lalita Devi and her children, according to the release.
"NIA investigation revealed that CPI (Maoist) leaders and operatives were investing extorted money in Sahara Credit Co-operative Society and mutual funds. Cash worth Rs 3 lakh was seized from accused Chandan Kumar, besides recovery of receipts of the cash deposits to the tune of Rs 12 Lakhs in the name of Lalita Devi. The seized amount was received by Chandan Kumar, Manager of Sahara Credit Co-operative Society from Santosh Oraon and Roshan Oraon," the release read.
CPI (Maoist) had been banned by the erstwhile UPA government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) as a terrorist organisation in June 2009.
Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

