NIA branch office inaugurated in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 5 (ANI): A branch office of National Investigation Agency (NIA) was inaugurated in Ranchi on Thursday by YC Modi, Director General of the agency.

An official release an earlier camp office of the NIA has also been upgraded to a full-fledged branch office.



The jurisdiction of NIA Ranchi branch extends to Bihar and Jharkhand.

NIA branch office in Ranchi is investigating 14 cases related to terror funding, Maoist insurgency and human trafficking.

Jharkhand Director-General of Police MVV Rao and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

