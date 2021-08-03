NIA charge-sheets 7 Naxals in killing five police personnel in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 3 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed the third supplementary charge-sheet against seven Naxals from Jharkhand and West Bengal in connection with their involvement in the killing of five police personnel in Jharkhand in an ambush in June 2019.

The agency filed the charge sheet in a special NIA court here against Soma Sardar, Atul Mahto, Ram Prasad Mardi, Gulshan Singh Munda, Ravi Singh Sardar, and Pradeep Mondal under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case pertains to an attack on the police party by the Naxal cadres at around 4.30 pm on June 14, 2019, at Kukru Haat in Seraikela Kherswan district in which five police personnel were killed and their arms and ammunition were looted.



The case was initially registered on June 15, 2019, at Tiruldih police station of Saraikela Kherswan district and Jharkhand Police arrested 11 accused and filed two charge-sheets against all of them.

The NIA had re-registered the case on December 9, 2020.

Earlier, the NIA filed a charge sheet on April 15 this year against 18 accused persons including senior Naxal commanders. (ANI)

