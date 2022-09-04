NIA chargesheets 2 Naxals in People's Liberation Guerrilla Army recruitment case

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Almost seven months after filing a case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against two Naxals in a case pertaining to the recruitment of youth for the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) and their training besides organising camps to carry out their activities further and spread Naxal ideologies.

The counter-terror agency filed the charge sheet against Kambhampati Chaitanya alias Surya and Valagutha Anjayanelu in NIA special court, Ernakulam, Kerala.

The NIA said the case pertains to the "recruitment of youth for the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) and training of such youth by CPI (Maoist) leaders and their front organizations besides organising camps to carry out their activities further and spread Maoist ideologies".

The case was suo-moto registered by the NIA on February 3 this year.

"Investigation has revealed that, accused Sanjay Deepak Rao alias Vikas, a Central Committee Member from Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee (WGSZC) of CPI (Maoist); Pinaka Pani alias Pani and Varalakshmi, members of the Revolutionary Writers Association, a frontal organization of CPI (Maoist) in Andhra Pradesh; Sreekanth of Wayanad and Anjaneyalu alias Sudhakar of Andhra Pradesh had radicalized Chaithanya alias Surya to join the proscribed terrorist organization CPI (Maoist)," said the NIA.



After recruitment, the agency said, Chaithanya has imparted training with the intention to "threaten the security, unity, integrity and sovereignty of Union of India".

Chaithanya, a resident of Veeramma Colony in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, has been charged by the NIA under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.



While Anjayanelu, a resident of YSR Colony in Andhra Pradesh's Annamaiyya district has been charged under various sections of IPC and section 18, 18B, 20, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

"Further investigations in the case are in progress," added the agency. (ANI)

