NIA conducts multiple searches in gangster-terror nexus cases, seizes huge cache of ammunition

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations in gangster-terror nexus cases and seized large quantities of illicit weapons and ammunition from the premises of gangsters.

The anti-terror agency conducted these searches at two locations in Haryana's Sirsa to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and weapon suppliers based in India and abroad.

Joint Searches, alongwith Haryana Police, were conducted during the night of Tuesday and Wednesday at the premises of Chhotu Bhaat of Chautala village and Jagga Sarpanch of Takhatmal village-- both in Sirsa.

During the searches, four illicit weapons (one Rifle, one Gun, two Pistols), over a hundred pieces of ammunition of different calibres, a number of blank and fired cartridges and sharp-edged weapons have been seized, the NIA said.

The present searches were aimed at dismantling the illegal arms support infrastructure, apart from the hideouts of absconders of the Bambiha-led terror-criminal syndicate. They were taking advantage of the border location of their hideout with Punjab.

A few of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad, who are spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities were identified and booked in the two cases registered by the NIA in August, 2022.

This is the fourth round of searches in connection with these cases as part of the NIA's crackdown on top gangsters and their weapons suppliers based in Haryana and Punjab after they were found to have links with terrorist outfits and their networks.

"Further, investigations will continue to dismantle such terror networks as well as their funding and support infrastructure."

The NIA investigations also revealed that such criminal acts were not isolated local incidents but there was a deep-rooted conspiracy amongst terrorists, gangsters and drug smuggling cartels, weapon suppliers, hideouts and networks, who were operating from both within and outside the country. (ANI)