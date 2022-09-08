NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Bihar in Phulwari Sharif terror module case

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at multiple locations in Bihar in connection with the Phulwari Sharif terror module case, sources said.

The places raided in Bihar are located in Darbhanga, Arariya, Chhapra and Patna districts of the state.

Multiple NIA teams carried out these searches at the residential premises and other places of suspects said a top official source.

The NIA has registered two separate First Information Reports in the Phulwari Sharif terror module case, one mentioning about a plan of miscreants to disturb the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bihar by some suspected persons.

Both the FIRs were registered on July 22-- first mentions a plan to disturb the PM's visit by some suspected persons who had assembled in the Phulwari Sharif area on July 11 while the other is linked to the interception of one Margub Ahmad Danish alias Tahir by Bihar Police on July 14 for his alleged involvement in anti-India activities and radicalization of impressionable youth using various social media platforms.



During the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bihar, some suspected had assembled in the Phulwari Sharif area on July 11, 2022, mentioned the first FIR.

The FIR also stated that a raid was carried out on secret information resulting in the interception of two persons Athar Parvej and Mohd Jalaluddin from Patna, and the seizure of several incriminating articles as well as documents related to "anti-India activities".

The FIR, which named 26 suspects, also says that an initial case was registered on July 12 by Bihar Police at Phulwari Sharif police station.

The NIA took over and re-registered the case based on an order issued by the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognisance of the gravity of the offence and its national security ramifications.

The second FIR is based on the interception of Margub Ahmad Danish alias Tahir, a residence of Munir Colony in Phulwari Sharif, on July 14.

Tahir, as per the FIR, was allegedly involved in "anti-India activities and radicalization of impressionable youth using various social media platforms".

During the interrogation of Margub Ahmad Danish, the FIR said, it was revealed that he was admin to two WhatsApp groups named "Ghazwa-e-Hind" and also a group on BIP chat having the same name as "Ghazwa-e-Hind" and that, he is involved in radicalisation of impressionable youth in India. (ANI)

