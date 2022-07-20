NIA conducts raids in Bihar's Purvi Champaran, arrests Madrasa teacher

Motihari (Bihar) [India], July 20 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid in Jamia Maria Niswa Madrasa located in the Dhaka police station area of Bihar's Purvi Champaran district and arrested a teacher.

The arrested person, who was identified as Asghar Ali, was brought to Patna on Tuesday. The Central agency also detained two others, however, they were let off after questioning along with the laptop that was recovered initially.

Notably, after the arrest of Athar Parvez and Mohammad Jallauddin of Popular Front of India from Phulwari Sharif area in Patna, the investigation reached East Champaran district as well.

After the name of Riyaz of Chakia surfaced in the investigation, many areas of the district came on the radar of security agencies. Two teams of NIA reached Motihari.

The first team of NIA probed the teacher of the Madrasa and arrested him while two others were detained for questioning. The laptop was also looked into. The two detained persons were left after the questioning.

The second team of NIA reached Asghar Ali's house located in Gad Siswaniya village of Palanwa police station area. Apart from Raxaul DSP, the police of many police stations were also with the NIA. The agency recovered five bags full of books which were taken to Patna.

Bihar Police recently busted a potential terror module with some links to extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and arrested two accused from the Phulwari Sharif area of Patna for indulging in anti-India activities. Three more arrests have been made later and taking the total to five. One of the accused has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police from Lucknow.



Among those arrested is a retired police officer of Jharkhand, Mohammad Jallauddin and a former member of Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) "who is also a current member" of PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Athar Parvez.

ASP Phulwarisharif, Manish Kumar had said that an FIR has been lodged against a total of 26 people of which three people have been arrested.

The case has drawn wide attention in Bihar and the state ATS is involved in the investigations.

Kumar had said an excerpt from an eight-page-long document the accused shared titled 'India vision 2047' talks about "subjugating coward majority community and bringing back the glory".

Kumar said that Parvez's younger brother went to jail in 2001-02 bomb blasts in the state after SIMI was banned.

He said their internal document is very objectionable and talks of "rule of Islam in India".

Kumar said an excerpt from an eight-page long document they shared amongst themselves titled 'India vision 2047' says, "PFI confident that even if 10 per cent of total Muslim population rally behind it, PFI would subjugate coward majority community and bring back the glory," he added.



He said the document mentions that in case of a full-fledged showdown with the state, "apart from relying on cadres we would need help from friendly Islamic countries." (ANI)

