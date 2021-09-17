NIA conducts raids in Tamil Nadu, arrests one in Madurai Hizb-ut-Tahrir case

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a person after searches at various places in Tamil Nadu in the Madurai Hizb-ut-Tahrir case, the agency said on Friday.

The anti-terror agency conducted searches at two locations in Thiruvarur and Tanjore districts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday and arrested an accused Bava Bahrudeen.

The case was initially registered under various charges of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 13(1)(b) of Unlawful Activities(Prevention) Act,1967 at Thideer Nagar police station in Madurai city in Tamil Nadu in which Mohammed Iqbal had used his Facebook account "Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu is in Kazimar Street" to upload posts that denigrated a particular community and fomented communal disharmony among different religions in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.



In its investigation, the NIA found that Mohammed Iqbal conspired with others including Mannai Bava, in the name of Hizb-ut-Tahrir to re-establish Islamic State and implement Sharia globally including in India.

"In furtherance of this conspiracy, they had participated in closed door Bayans (meetings) and created multiple accounts on various social media applications to upload posts intended to disclaim and disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India," said the NIA.

The conspiracy meetings or "closed door Bayans were helmed by the arrested accused Mannai Bava and conducted in Madurai, Erode, Salem, Tanjore districts in Tamil Nadu".

In the searches conducted on Thursday in Mannargudi of Thiruvarur District and in Mansur Ali Thaikal area of Tanjore district, the agency said, 30 books, handwritten documents containing incriminating literature related to Hizb-ut-Tahrir and establishment of Islamic State or Khilafat and three digital devices were seized. (ANI)

