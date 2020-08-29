NIA conducts search in Gujarat in ISI agent case

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted a search at the residence of suspect Rajakbhai Kumbhar in West Kachchh, Gujarat in connection with the arrest of one Mohammad Rashid from Uttar Pradesh's Chandoli.

"Rashid had shared information about the movement of armed forces with ISI handlers in Pakistan," NIA said.

Earlier, NIA on June 28, 2020, had conducted searches at the residential premises of accused Rashid in Chandoli and Varanasi districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with the investigation of the ISI agent case.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

