NIA conducts searches at 5 locations in Bihar in Naxal terror funding case

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at five locations in the Naxal terror funding case.

The raids were carried out in Jehanabad, Gaya and Aurangabad districts of Bihar in the terror financing network operated by CPI (Maoist) cadres and Over Ground Workers in the Magadh Region of Bihar for the revival of the Magadh Zone of CPI (Maoist), a banned terrorist organization.

During the searches conducted at the premises of the accused persons, incriminating materials and documents have been seized, said the agency, adding further investigations in the case are in progress.

The counter-terror agency registered a suo-moto case by the NIA on December 30, 2021. (ANI)