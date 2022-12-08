NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in case related to PFI

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at three locations in the Kozhikode district of Kerala and Kalaburagi district of Karnataka in connection with a terror case related to the Popular Front of India (PFI), the NIA officials said.

According to the NIA, the case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by the office bearers, members, and cadres of the PFI to raise and collect funds from within India and abroad for orchestrating acts of terror in various parts of India, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The elite anti-terror probe agency revealed that the accused persons were conducting training camps to indoctrinate and train their cadre to carry out terrorist activities.



The case was registered suo-motu by the NIA.

"During the searches conducted today, incriminating material, including digital devices and various documents were seized," an NIA official said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

