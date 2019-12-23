NIA conducts searches at residence of Steering Committee of NSCN-IM member in Delhi, Nagaland

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Delhi and Dimapur, Nagaland on Monday at the residences of one Alemla Jamir, a member of Steering Committee of NSCN-IM (National Socialist Council of Nagaland, Isak-Muivah) and also a relative of Muivah, General Secretary of NSCN(IM).

Four bullet-proof jackets, 28 prohibited ammunition, a drone, uniform articles of Naga Army, prohibited wildlife articles, incriminating diaries, photos, digital devices including spycam, recorded audio cassettes and laptop were recovered during searches.

Jamir is alleged to be working for NSCN (IM) and was detained at Domestic Airport T-1, New Delhi with cash of Rs. 72 lakhs, by the Income Tax officials on December 12. Later, Jamir was arrested by Special Cell, New Delhi on the same day. The case relates to terror funding of NSCN (IM) wherein funds were being taken by the cash courier Jamir from Delhi to Nagaland on the instructions of Icrak Muivah wife of Muivah, General Secretary of NSCN (IM).

Today the NIA special Court granted police custody of accused Jamir to NIA for five days in the instant case. (ANI)