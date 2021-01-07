NIA conducts searches in J-K, Punjab in narco-terror case

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at six places in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab in connection with its investigation into a narco-terror case.

"Today NIA conducted searches at 6 locations- 5 in Jammu district & 1 in Tarn-Taran, Punjab in connection with an investigation of a narco-terror module related to the seizure of about 61 kgs of heroin along with arms and ammunition on 20th Sept 2020 at International Border at Arnia, Jammu, " NIA said in an official release.

The searches were conducted at the residences of six accused persons namely Jasraj Singh, Sham Lal, Bishan Dass, Ajeet Kumar, Gurbaksh Singh and Gurpartap Singh.



These accused persons were arrested for hatching a criminal conspiracy for carrying out anti-national and unlawful activities and to help the terrorist organizations by collecting funds and channelizing the proceeds of drugs for furthering the activities of such terrorist organisations like Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

The case was registered after the busting of a narco-terror module and seizure of 61-kg heroin and a cache of arms and ammunition along the International Border (IB) here last year.

The raids were conducted at five locations in Jammu district and one in Tarn Taran in Punjab, leading to the seizure of digital devices and other incriminating documents having financial details and bank account numbers for further scrutiny and analysis, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

Originally registered as FIR case on September 20, 2020, at Police Station Arnia, District Jammu, under sections 307, 120B and 121 IPC and 7 & 25 Arms Act in connection with unprovoked firing at a police patrolling party from Pakistan side to provide cover for the smuggling activity, sections 8 r/w 21 & 29 NDPS Act and 13, 17 & 18 UA (P) Act were added subsequently during the investigation. The case was re-registered by NIA on November 26, 2020 and taken up for investigation.

Gurpratap Singh is the kingpin of this module. In the second week of September 2020, Gurpratap Singh had received 10 Kg of Heroin from Pakistan based handlers through his associates. The consignment in the instant case was also intended to be received by Gurpratap Singh to fund the activities of BKI in Punjab. (ANI)

