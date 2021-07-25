NIA conducts searches in Tamil Nadu over provocative social media posts

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at six locations of Tamil Nadu at the residence of Abdullah and his associates in connection with alleged incendiary Facebook posts.

In a press release, the NIA said, " NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu in ISIS-- Hizb Ut Tahrir, Facebook case of Tamil Nadu (RC-09/2021/NIA/DLI). Yesterday (on July 24, 2021), NIA conducted searches at six locations in four districts, viz, Thanjavur, Madurai, Theni and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu at the residence of arrested accused Abdullah (known as Saravankumar) and his associates in RC-09/2021/ NIA/DLI."



On April 10, 2021, a complaint was received by Theppakulam Police Station that one Abdullah had posted incendiary messages on Facebook on March 23, 2021, and March 25, 2021, instigating people on religious grounds to wage war against India and establish Khilafat, thus threatening the unity, security and sovereignty of India, the investigation agency said.

Accordingly, an FIR dated April 10, 2021, at Theppakulam Police Station, Madurai City, Tamil Nadu was registered. NIA had re-registered the case dated May 21, 2021, and taken over the investigation.

According to the NIA, During searches, 22 digital devices including mobile phones, hard disks, memory cards, pen drives, laptops, and many booklets containing incriminating materials have been recovered. (ANI)

