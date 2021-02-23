NIA court frames charges against Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi, 2 others

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): An National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has framed charges against Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi, who is the founder of banned outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millatand (DEM) and her two associates, for allegedly waging war against India, sedition and conspiracy to commit terror acts in the country.

The court framed charges under relevant sections of the IPC after all accused produced before the court pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

According to the NIA charge sheet, Asiya and the other two accused were using various media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and TV channels including channels in Pakistan to spread "insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches against India."



Aasiya Andrabi and her associates, Sofi Fahmeeda and Naheeda Nasreen were arrested in 2018.

DEM has been declared as a "banned terrorist organization" by the Government of India under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The group is also part of the separatist organisation 'All Parties Hurriyat Conference' in the Kashmir valley.

DEM was allegedly involved in anti-India activities by inciting the general populace of Kashmir for an armed rebellion against the Government of India with aid and assistance from various terrorist organisations based in Pakistan. (ANI)

