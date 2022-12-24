NIA court hands down 5 yrs rigorous imprisonment to two accused in Hizbul Mujahideen recruitment case in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 24 (ANI): A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Guwahati has convicted two accused persons in the Hizb-ul Mujahideen recruitment case, the agency said on Saturday.

The NIA special court pronounced the judgment convicting Md Shahnowaj Alom alias Shahnawaj Alam and Md Omar Faruque alias Omar Faruk under sections 120B of the Indian Penal Code, 18, 18B, 19, and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court sentenced the two accused to rigorous imprisonment for five years and a fine.



The case was initially registered on September 14, 2018 at Jamunamukh police station in Assam's Hojai district and re-registered by the NIA on October 10, 2018.

The NIA filed a chargesheet against five accused on March 11, 2019.

The case relates to the arrest of accused Md Shanawaj Alam alias Shahnowaj Alom on September 13, 2018 as he was having close connections with Md Kamruz Zaman, a suspected terrorist of Hizb-ul Mujahideen.

During investigations, the NIA said it was revealed that Zaman, Shahnawaz Alom, Saidul Alam, Omar Faruk and other accused entered into a conspiracy to recruit members for raising a module of Hizb-ul Mujahideen in the state of Assam for striking terror in the minds of people by terrorist activities.

"Further investigations in the case are in progress," the agency added. (ANI)

