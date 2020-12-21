NIA court orders framing of charges against Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi, two others

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday ordered framing of charges against Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi and her two associates for allegedly waging war against India, sedition and conspiracy to commit terror acts in the country.

Additional Session Judge Praveen Singh on Monday ordered framing of charges against Andrabi, Founder of Dukhtaran-e-Milat (DEM), and her two associates -- Sofi Fahmeeda and Naheeda Nasreen -- arrested in 2018 for allegedly waging war against India, sedition and conspiracy to commit terror acts in the country.

The court ordered of framing of charges against them under Section 120B, sections 121, 121A, Section 124 A, Section 153 B and 505 of the Indian Penal Code and others and various provisions of the IPC and relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.



Andrabi is a Kashmiri and founding leader of Dukhtaran-e-Millat. This group is part of the separatist organisation 'All Parties Hurriyat Conference' in the Kashmir valley and the Government of India has declared it as a "banned terrorist organisation".

DEM, a banned outfit under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, was allegedly involved in anti-India activities by inciting the general populace of Kashmir for an armed rebellion against the Government of India with aid and assistance from various terrorist organisations based in Pakistan.

According to the NIA chargesheet, Asiya and two other accused were allegedly using various media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and TV channels including channels in Pakistan to spread "insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches against India." (ANI)

