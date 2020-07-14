NIA court sends Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair to 8-day custody in gold smuggling case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 14 (ANI): A National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Kochi on Monday sent accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair to NIA custody for eight days until July 21 in the gold smuggling case.

NIA sought 10 days custody, but Justice P Krishna Kumar granted only eight days.

The agency informed the court that the accused forged seal and emblem of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy to commit the crime.

"The documents were forged by Faisal Fareed to ensure diplomatic protection for the baggage. Fareed is the third accused in the case. The gold smuggled into Kerala was not used for jewellery but terror activities. The accused smuggled gold twice in 2019, in two batches of 18 kg and 9 kg," NIA told the court.

"Certain recoveries were made based on their confessions and a detailed analysis of those items in presence was of utmost necessity. Many materials which would establish the fringe areas of the statutory requirements had already been obtained. Hence, the custodial interrogation of the accused persons, which was unavoidable, would reveal more clinching aspects," it said.

The NIA requested the court to allow proceedings for the issuance of a Blue Corner Notice of Interpol (to collect information on suspects) against Fareed, who is in Dubai.

Moreover, NIA filed a request in the court to change his name and address. Earlier, the third accused in the case was identified as Fazil Fareed, a native of Ernakulam. However, the NIA requested the same to be changed to Fareed, a native of Kodungallur in Thrissur district and the court granted the same. (ANI)

